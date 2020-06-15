Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $96,047,197.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,325. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

