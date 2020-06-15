Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MGIC Investment by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $8.74 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.