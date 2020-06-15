Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

