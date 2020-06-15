GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded GrubHub from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

GRUB stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 113,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,806,000 after buying an additional 173,843 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GrubHub by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

