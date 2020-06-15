HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $38,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of HCA opened at $100.55 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

