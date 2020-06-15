Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

