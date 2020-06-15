Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 215,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HURN opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of -181.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 121,535 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

