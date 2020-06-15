Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

