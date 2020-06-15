Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invesco by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 160,315 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,953 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Invesco by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

