Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $290.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $194.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

