Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,059,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

