Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $147.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

