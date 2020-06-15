KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.39. KLA reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. KLA has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

