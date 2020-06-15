Korea Investment CORP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $170.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.