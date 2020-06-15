Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $79,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 264.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $14.48 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

