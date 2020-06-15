Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.54. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

