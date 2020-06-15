Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $155,379,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,083,658 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,187,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 1,033,922 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after buying an additional 763,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after buying an additional 653,090 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.