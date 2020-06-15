Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days. Approximately 30.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Lannett has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 54.4% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

