Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.