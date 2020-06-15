Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

