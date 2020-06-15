Luminex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Luminex has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -196.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

