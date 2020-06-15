Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $30,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

