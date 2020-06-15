Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,444 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

