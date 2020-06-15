MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

