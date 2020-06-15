MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 88,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

