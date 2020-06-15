MML Investors Services LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Store Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $23.55 on Monday. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

