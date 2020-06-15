MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.00 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

