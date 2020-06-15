M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,432 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

