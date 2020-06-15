M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,779.25. Insiders have sold 205,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,781,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $144.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

