M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,891,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 399,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $31.87 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

