M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

