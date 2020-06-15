M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $115.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

