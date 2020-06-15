M&T Bank Corp Has $794,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 336.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

