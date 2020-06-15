M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avalara by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,647 shares of company stock worth $29,511,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $105.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

