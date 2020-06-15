M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $83.00 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

