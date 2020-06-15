M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

