M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of S & T Bancorp worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $888.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.