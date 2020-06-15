M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 520,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 394,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.