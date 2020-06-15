M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,638 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

KSU opened at $147.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.