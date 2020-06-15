M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,674 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

