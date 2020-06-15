M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,866 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

