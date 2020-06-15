M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,112 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

