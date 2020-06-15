Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TD Ameritrade worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

