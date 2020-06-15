Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,814,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,814,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 882,919 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 434,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

