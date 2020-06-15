Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

