Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,949 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,493,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,441,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,882,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

RETA opened at $163.25 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

