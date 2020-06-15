Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260,925 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260,925 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of East West Bancorp worth $29,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

