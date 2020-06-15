Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,595,977 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,606,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $727,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.