Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,529 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Discovery Communications worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

