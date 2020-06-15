Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $27,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Banner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BANR opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

